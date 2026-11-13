Cattle Trading Co. Workers Convicted In $240M Fraud Scheme

By Hailey Konnath ( November 13, 2026, 11:49 PM EST) -- A Texas federal jury has convicted a pair of brothers accused of charges stemming from an alleged $240 million Ponzi-like scheme in which employees of a defunct cattle trading company falsely promised to spend investor money on raising cattle but used it to pay prior investors, loans and personal expenses....
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