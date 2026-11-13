Anthropic's Mythos Infringes Software Co.'s TM, Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 13, 2026, 11:12 PM EST) -- Software company Mythos on Friday accused Anthropic in Virginia federal court of infringing its trademark rights by using its brand's name for the artificial intelligence giant's Mythos AI model, claiming Anthropic's use of an identical mark is confusing consumers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.