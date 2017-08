UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 9:17 PM BST) -- The last week has seen the European Investment Bank sue the Syrian government, Bank of India bring a commercial contract claim against a Turkish mining firm and a claim targeting insurance firm QBE.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Anchor Hedge Fund Ltd. (in liquidation) and others v. Reed Smith LLP



Anchor Hedge Fund filed a Part 7 claim in the Chancery Court on Aug. 17 alleging breach of contract against law firm Reed Smith LLP. The suit...

To view the full article, register now.