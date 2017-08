Sirius XM Host Hits Neo-Nazi Site With Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A comedian and Sirius XM radio host filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against the company behind the neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer in Ohio federal court over an article that accused him of being the mastermind of the Manchester bombings at the Ariana Grande concert in May.



Dean Obeidallah, a Muslim American, accuses the Daily Stormer of fabricating tweets that make it appear as if he’s admitting his responsibility for the attacks and of encouraging readers to threaten Obeidallah online.



“Mr. Obeidallah is an ardent believer...

