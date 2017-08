5 Ways For Contractors To Mitigate A Gov't Shutdown

Law360, Nashville (August 18, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT) -- There is a growing perception that complications with this year’s federal budgeting process may lead to the first government shutdown since 2013, but experts say there are a number of steps federal contractors can take to help lessen the potential impact of any pause in government funding.



A shutdown is by no means certain, and it wouldn't be unusual to see a last-minute deal hammered out to fund the government for fiscal year 2018 — in fact, that’s been the “new normal” in federal budgeting for...

