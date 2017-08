Facebook-Google $122M Scam Suspect Extradited

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Lithuanian man accused of scamming Facebook Inc. and Google Inc. out of more than $122 million pled not guilty at his arraignment in a New York federal court on Thursday, a day after he was extradited from Lithuania and five months after he was arrested there on a provisional warrant.



Evaldas Rimasauskas, 48, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses who told him he was charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and three counts of money laundering.



“I’m not guilty, Your Honor,” Rimasauskas said...

