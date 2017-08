J&J Hit With $417M Verdict In 1st Calif. Talc Cancer Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The first California state jury to evaluate the possible link between Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder products and ovarian cancer set a high-water mark on Monday with a $417 million verdict for the company’s role in causing a woman’s terminal cancer, surpassing large awards from earlier trials in Missouri.



The jury awarded plaintiff Eva Echeverria $70 million in compensatory damages and slapped J&J and its subsidiary and co-defendant Johnson & Johnson Consumer with $347 million in punitive damages. (AP) After two days of deliberations following the...

