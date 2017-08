Juror Bias Claim Can’t Save Med Mal Suit, Ohio Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Thursday affirmed a jury’s verdict in favor of a doctor and others accused of misdiagnosing a woman’s bowel ailment that purportedly caused injuries, rejecting the patient’s claim that a physician should not have been allowed to serve on the jury.



A three-judge Eighth Appellate District panel upheld a unanimous jury verdict clearing Dr. Thomas Mucci in a suit filed by patient Lynn Cordova and her husband, Raymond Cordova, alleging that the doctor misdiagnosed her with irritable bowel syndrome that purportedly exacerbated...

