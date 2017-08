NJ Court Nixes DQ Bid In Superstorm Sandy Insurance Row

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 18, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid to disqualify an attorney from representing a condo association in its lawsuit over Superstorm Sandy-related flood insurance coverage, finding that the parties accused of not obtaining the proper policies waited too long to bring the motion.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer denied the defense motion to remove Louis J. Lamatina as counsel for The Residences at Bay Point Condominium Association, saying that the defendants waived their right to seek his disqualification because the motion was...

