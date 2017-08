US Trustee Slams Payments To Ybrant's Bankruptcy Counsel

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trustee’s office told a New York bankruptcy court Thursday that counsel for Ybrant Digital, which filed for Chapter 11 after getting hit with a $37 million arbitration award in a dispute with a South Korean technology company, should return fees that were purportedly received from unauthorized Ybrant subsidiaries.



An attorney for the trustee’s office contended that counsel for bankrupt Ybrant Digital Media Acquisition Inc. — which holds a 56 percent interest in search engine Lycos Inc. — should disgorge a total of $141,643 to...

