Ground Rules Set For Amtrak Cleanup Coverage Battle In NY

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday laid ground rules for how a jury should determine whether Amtrak is entitled to coverage from scores of insurance companies for environmental cleanup costs and held that, if multiple policies are triggered, the insurers must spread coverage proportionally on a pro rata basis.



Senior U.S. District Judge Frederic Block issued a wide-ranging order addressing many of the disputes between Amtrak and a host of its insurers associated with the Lloyd's of London insurance marketplace, including how coverage available to...

