Ill. B&B Must Still Pay Up For Refusing Same-Sex Couple

Law360, Springfield (August 17, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois bed and breakfast is still on the hook for $82,000 in damages and fees related to its refusal to host a civil union ceremony for a same-sex couple in 2011, after a state appellate court on Wednesday declined to revive the business's appeal, citing missed deadlines by its attorney.



Illinois’ Fourth District Court of Appeals denied the request from TimberCreek Bed & Breakfast owner Jim Walder, who, per a lower court’s ruling, owes Todd and Mark Wathen $30,000 for emotional distress plus an additional...

