Toyota Urges Court To Deny New Subclass In Takata MDL

Law360, Miami (August 17, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Toyota urged a Florida federal judge on Thursday to deny a request from three car owners to be named as class plaintiffs and to form a new subclass in multidistrict litigation over dangerously defective Takata Corp. air bags, saying a proposed settlement adequately protects their interests.



Toyota Motor Corp. and its affiliates told the court that the proposed intervenors, Ryan and Tara Majors and David Ginden, fail to establish that intervention is necessary and said that approving their request at this point would prejudice the parties....

To view the full article, register now.