BofA To Shell Out Over $6M To Evicted Bankrupt Couple

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A family whose foreclosure proceedings with Bank of America spiraled into “a Kafakaesque nightmare” of ominous stalkers, stress-induced heart attacks and even suicide attempts has reached a tentative settlement with the bank in California bankruptcy court that would net them more than $6 million and finally end the bizarre episode.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Klein handed down a fire-and-brimstone opinion last March condemning BofA and its executives for pushing Erik and Renee Sundquist to breaking point and violating the automatic stay, awarding the couple $6...

