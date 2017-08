Sanction Upheld For Trader Who Hid Millions In Bankruptcy

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has upheld a bankruptcy court’s $500,000 sanction against a former top Wall Street trader, saying the court correctly found he had concealed more than $3 million in assets during his Chapter 7 proceedings.



U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said Wednesday that Daniel Gordon had engaged in the “quintessential example of bad faith conduct” by not listing assets that were clearly required on disclosure forms. He also ruled that the bankruptcy court had acted correctly in relying on U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert...

To view the full article, register now.