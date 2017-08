Dish Wants Claims Tossed In Data Compression Patent Row

Law360, Dallas (August 18, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Dish Network Corp. on Thursday argued it’s not subject to Texas jurisdiction in a patent infringement suit related to its data compression technology, and argued there’s no basis for cloud backup company Realtime Data LLC’s assertion of willful infringement.



Dish and subsidiaries Sling TV LLC and Sling Media LLC told a Texas federal court the complaints against them should be dismissed for improper venue, or transferred to Nevada, Colorado and Delaware respectively, under the U.S. Supreme Court’s TC Heartland ruling. Each company argued it has no...

