Stockholder Suit Over $353M Martha Stewart Sale Nixed

Law360, Wilmington (August 18, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Domestic diva Martha Stewart followed “with precision” measures to protect minority stockholders during the $353 million sale of her company to Sequential Brands Group, Inc. in late 2015, a Delaware vice chancellor said Friday in a ruling that dismissed shareholder challenges to the deal.



Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III concluded that the minority stockholder lawsuit failed to make claims reasonable enough to survive dismissal against either Stewart or Sequential. The decision also said that shareholders failed to show Stewart engaged in any...

