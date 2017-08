Judge 'Appalled' At Atty's Letter To Ex-Platinum Employee

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The New York federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former Platinum Partners executives threatened to throw the book at one of the defendants' Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys on Friday if she hears more of what she deemed “reprehensible” and potentially intimidating contact with could-be witnesses.



In a brief but fiery status conference, U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry told Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht's counsel that she is “appalled” at their letter to an attorney for a former Platinum employee, which prosecutors call an...

