Excessive FCA Damages Claim Justifies Fee Award: 6th Circ.

Law360, Nashville (August 18, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday granted a federal construction contractor’s bid for reimbursement of around $469,000 in legal fees incurred fighting a False Claims Act suit, ruling that the government had acted unreasonably through its “excessive” proposed damages for the underpayment of wages by a subcontractor.



A district court wrongly refused Circle C Construction LLC’s bid for attorneys’ fees after a damages award against the company was trimmed to less than 1 percent of the government’s “excessive” original request, as that request should have triggered a...

