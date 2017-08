Uber Can’t Use Ex-Exec’s Doc Theft Admission At Waymo Trial

Law360, San Francisco (August 18, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- After receiving a flurry of letters from all sides, U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Friday upheld a finding that attorney-client privilege blocked testimony alleging former Uber self-driving car head Anthony Levandowski admitted to an Uber attorney he’d stolen documents from his previous employer, Waymo.



In a brief order Friday, Judge Alsup agreed with a magistrate judge’s conclusion that Uber had waived its privilege as to a March 29 meeting between Levandowski, Uber’s then-CEO Travis Kalanick, and Uber associate general counsel Angela Padilla, calling its efforts...

