Strippers Tell 5th Circ. Not To Revive Topless Dancing Law

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A group of erotic dancers asked the Fifth Circuit on Friday to uphold a lower court's ruling halting a Louisiana law that bans adult women under 21 from dancing topless in clubs, arguing that the law imposes unconstitutional age- and gender-based restrictions on dancers.



Three unidentified women said the law is unconstitutional as it bars women between the ages of 18 and 21 from erotic dancing, seeks to treat men and women differently, and keeps women from making their own decisions, according to court documents....

