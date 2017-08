Democratic Lawmakers Ask GAO To Probe FCC Cyberattack

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers have urged the Government Accountability Office to look into a May cyberattack that may have disrupted public comment on net neutrality, saying the Federal Communications Commission’s failure to release records about the incident has left unanswered questions.



The GAO needs to conduct an independent review of distributed denial-of-service attacks, or DDoS attacks, that flooded the FCC’s comment site with online traffic and tied up its servers, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, wrote in a Thursday letter to U.S....

