It’s Time For Deal Talks, Attys In Zimmer Knee MDL Told

Law360, Chicago (August 18, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Illinois federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over medical device manufacturer Zimmer Inc.’s NexGen knee implants said Friday she expects the parties to engage in serious settlement talks or mediation in the more than six-year-old case.



In a lengthy hearing debating the future of the MDL, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer told counsel she wants to see the last of the bellwether trials over the allegedly faulty knees wrapped up by the end of next year, but in the meantime she expects that they will work...

