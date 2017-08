Facebook Gets Final Nod For Privacy Dispute Settlement

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge has finalized a settlement resolving claims over how Facebook collects data on private messages, rejecting the objections of a class member who argued that the deal leaves nothing for consumers.



The settlement, which includes nearly $3.9 million in attorneys' fees, requires Facebook to post language on its U.S. website’s help section indicating it “uses tools to identify and store links shared in messages, including a count of the number of times links are shared” and resolves claims the social media giant took...

