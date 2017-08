Ex-UAW Official Charged In Fiat Union Payoff Scheme

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A former assistant director at the United Auto Workers Chrysler Department was charged Friday in Michigan federal court with violating the Labor Management Relations Act by allegedly accepting money and other gifts from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC employees.



Virdell King, who helped negotiate and administer the collective bargaining agreements between Fiat and the union, was allegedly encouraged by a former Fiat executive to make personal purchases on credit cards funded by the automaker, according to an information filed against King on Friday.



“This alleged conspiracy...

To view the full article, register now.