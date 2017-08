Challenging An Escheat Audit? Be Sure The Claim Is Ripe

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- In the case of Plains All American Pipeline LP v. Cook et al., decided on August 9, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit largely affirmed the dismissal of Plains All American Pipeline LP’s complaint that the State of Delaware’s proposed escheat audit of the pipeline is unconstitutional.



The Third Circuit held that, at present, Plains’s claims are unripe and not suitable to be decided by the courts. But it reversed the District Court’s dismissal of Plains’s procedural due process claim, and remanded it...

