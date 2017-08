Marriott Time-Share Co. Hit With Suit Over Commission Pay

Law360, San Francisco (August 21, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Marriott’s time-share offshoot was sued in California federal court on Friday by a putative class of California sales representatives claiming they weren’t compensated for their hourly work, as well as a proposed nationwide class of job applicants who say the company’s background check consent forms included an illegal liability waiver.



Lead plaintiff Stacy McComack worked from May to December 2016 as a sales executive for Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc., which develops and sells vacation time-shares at Marriott and Ritz-Carlton locations. She seeks to represent a class...

