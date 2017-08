Uber's Kalanick Invokes Arbitration In Board Seat Lawsuit

Law360, Wilmington (August 18, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. founder Travis Kalanick on Friday moved to trump a Benchmark Capital Partners LP Delaware lawsuit seeking to oust him from the company’s board, declaring in a bitterly worded motion and brief that disputes over board voting must go to arbitration.



Responding to Benchmark’s Aug. 10 Chancery Court action — which also seeks to end Kalanick's control over three board seats — Kalanick branded the suit a public and personal attack, and said it was a follow-up to Benchmark's “ambush” demand for Kalanick’s resignation as...

