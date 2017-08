Trump Infrastructure Order Shows Strategy Without Clear Plan

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent executive order seeking to expedite permitting and approvals for infrastructure projects is an encouraging sign the president is curtailing what he views as overregulation and inching toward advancing his promised — yet still unseen — infrastructure investment proposal, experts say.



President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 15 that he said would undo the bureaucracy that has long hampered infrastructure development, pushing the government to complete environmental reviews and approve or deny major projects within a two-year time frame on average....

