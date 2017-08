Jury Hands J&J, Bayer Win In 3rd Xarelto Bellwether

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal jury on Friday sided with Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a bellwether case brought by a woman claiming the blood thinner Xarelto caused gastrointestinal bleeding that required her hospitalization, according to the plaintiff’s and defendants’ representatives.



The trial was the third win for Janssen and Bayer in a bellwether trial in Louisiana multidistrict litigation over claims they didn't warn about the possibility of dangerous internal bleeding associated with the blood thinner. (AP) The trial was...

