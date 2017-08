Nissan Close To Deal Over Allegedly Defective Transmissions

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Nissan North America Inc. and a New Jersey waste management company are close to settling a lawsuit accusing the automaker and a local dealership of hiding transmission problems affecting 2014 Sentra sedans, according to a letter filed in federal court Friday.



The letter, authored by Nissan attorney Ingrid D. Johnson of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, did not include any further details about the terms of the agreement, simply saying that Nissan and Pinto of Montville Inc. have reached a settlement in principle and are working...

