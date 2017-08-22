Can Trump's Infrastructure Order Speed Up Enviro Reviews?

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Several presidential administrations have sought to shorten the lengthy process for obtaining federal authorizations and permits, with particular attention on infrastructure projects that usually require multiple federal permits with accompanying environmental reviews. Despite consistent interest in improving this process, delays persist, in part because of how courts have interpreted the level of analysis required during these environmental reviews. Last week, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order “Establishing Discipline and Accountability in the Environmental Review and Permitting Process for Infrastructure Projects.” As this EO is...

To view the full article, register now.