State And Local Tax Scoreboard: 2017 Midyear Review

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- In this midyear state and local tax review, Charles Capouet and Hanish Patel share their observations for significant state tax litigation in 2017, and compare midyear 2017 results with 2016’s results. Subjects discussed include a breakdown of corporate income tax and sales and use tax case results, an overview of the most significant cases of Q2 2017, and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court’s holding in State Tax Assessor v. MCI Communications Services Inc.



Stay tuned for future editions of the State and Local Tax Scoreboard....

To view the full article, register now.