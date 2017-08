Mining Cos. Slam Soros' Bid To Toss Suit Before NY Court

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A group of mining companies associated with Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz have urged a New York federal court not to toss their suit accusing billionaire George Soros of inducing Guinea to ax their iron mining rights, saying Soros’ dismissal bid improperly relies on documents from related arbitration.



BSG Resources (Guinea) Ltd., BSG Resources (Guinea) SARL and BSG Resources Ltd. accuse Soros, Open Society Foundations — the international grant-making network he founded and is the chairman of — and related entities of engaging in a coordinated campaign...

