Beazley Says Ace Must Cover Nasdaq Investors In $31M Suit

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Beazley Insurance Co. told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff got it wrong when he found that investors who sued Nasdaq over Facebook’s bungled initial public offering were Nasdaq customers and let Ace American Insurance Co. off the hook for its share of the exchange’s $31 million settlement.



Kevin F. Kieffer of Troutman Sanders LLP, arguing for Beazley, told the three-judge panel there was indeed an issue of fact whether “customer” should be construed in the plain language meaning of the...

To view the full article, register now.