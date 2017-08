Yukos Investors Lose Bid To Subpoena Baker Botts

Law360, New York (August 20, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday shut down a bid by former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders to force Baker Botts LLP and one of its partners to turn over evidence the shareholders intended to use in their appeal to revive $50 billion in arbitral awards, saying discretionary factors weighed against granting the petition.



Hulley Enterprises Ltd., Yukos Universal Ltd. and Veteran Petroleum Ltd. had asked the D.C. federal court in June for permission to issue subpoenas on Baker Botts and a partner in its D.C. office,...

To view the full article, register now.