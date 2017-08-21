HK High Court Will Take On $130M Award Challenge

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong’s highest court has agreed to hear the appeal of an Indonesian broadband company that’s fighting efforts to collect on $130 million in arbitration awards against it.



A three-justice panel for the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal said in a brief decision Friday that the court will decide whether the company, PT First Media TBK, should have been granted more time to appeal a 2010 enforcement order.



First Media’s former joint venture partner, a Malaysian conglomerate called the Astro Group, is attempting to enforce...

