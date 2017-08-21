The Roots Hit With Trademark Suit From Fired Ex-Member
In the complaint, filed Aug. 17 in New York federal court, percussionist Frank “Knuckles” Walker said the band is “paying him unfair compensation and making unauthorized use” of his face to publicize the band and its performances.
Former The Roots percussionist Frank “Knuckles” Walker, third from right, says his ex-bandmates are still using...
