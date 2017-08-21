The Roots Hit With Trademark Suit From Fired Ex-Member

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A former member of late-night host Jimmy Fallon’s in-house band claims that The Roots underpaid him and pushed him out of the musical group while continuing to promote upcoming shows with his photos.



In the complaint, filed Aug. 17 in New York federal court, percussionist Frank “Knuckles” Walker said the band is “paying him unfair compensation and making unauthorized use” of his face to publicize the band and its performances.



Former The Roots percussionist Frank “Knuckles” Walker, third from right, says his ex-bandmates are still using...

