Air Berlin Asks For Legal Cover In US After Bankruptcy

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Air Berlin sought relief from a New York bankruptcy court on Friday to protect its business in the U.S. from creditors while the German airline winds its way through insolvency proceedings initiated last week in its home country.



The airline, Germany’s second largest, filed for protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to preserve the ongoing health of its domestic business, which generates between $35 million and $71 million in monthly revenue, the company said in court papers. Without court recognition of its foreign...

To view the full article, register now.