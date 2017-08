Teamsters' Fund Seeks Leading Role In Booz Allen Stock Suit

Law360, Washington (August 21, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A union fund for New York City sanitation workers asked a Virginia federal judge Friday to name it the lead plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing Booz Allen Hamilton of hiding civil and criminal investigations from stockholders and to appoint Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC as lead counsel.



The Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831 Compensation Accrual Fund’s $67,300 in losses on Booz Allen Hamilton stocks that tumbled in value following news of a federal criminal investigation into its accounting practices are greater than those...

To view the full article, register now.