Hyundai Beats Peeling Paint Class Action For Good

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Hyundai on Monday beat a proposed class action claiming it sold cars with defective paint that begins peeling and flaking after too short a time, with a California federal judge finding that the vehicle owners still hadn’t provided enough facts to support their claims.



U.S. District Judge Beverly Reid O’Connell dismissed the first amended consolidated class action complaint from owners of 2006-16 Santa Fe, Sonata and Elantra vehicles, saying the allegations remained largely unchanged from a previous complaint that was dismissed in April. She also said...

