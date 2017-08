Ex-SEAL's Malpractice Suit Over Bin Laden Book To Continue

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge gave the green light on Monday to a former Navy SEAL to continue his suit against the law firm he claims gave him financially and reputationally ruinous advice regarding the publication of a book recounting his role in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.



Matthew Bissonnette, who published his book under the pseudonym Mark Owen, did not have to prove that the Department of Defense would have allowed the book to go to print if attorney Kevin Podlaski of Carson Boxberger...

To view the full article, register now.