Brand Battles: Puma, Anheuser-Busch, Red Bull

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Puma lunges at two rival big cat logos, Anheuser-Busch pits its "Lima-A-Rita" brand against a "Ready Ritas" margarita mix, and Red Bull charges a similar-looking bull logo.



More Cats, More Spats



Puma SE kicked off two more TTAB fights last week over its longtime "leaping cat" logo.



Puma wants the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to block two different logos that look like its "leaping cat" design (top). The first went against...

To view the full article, register now.