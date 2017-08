NFL's Bid For Attys' Fees From Ex-Player's Counsel Nixed

Law360, Houston (August 21, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday denied a bid from the NFL Player Disability and Neurocognitive Benefit Plan and its board to assess attorneys' fees against a former player's counsel, holding there's no precedent to support the request.



The request was made after the league's benefits plan and board ducked an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit brought by former National Football League cornerback Brian Jackson over denied disability benefits.



U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller, in the brief order issued Monday, rejected the NFL board's argument...

