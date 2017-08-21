NJ Surgeon's License Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Charges
Saad Saad, 72, of Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates in Eatontown, is charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree criminal sexual contact for allegedly improperly touching a 17-year-old female patient during an office visit, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and Division of Consumer...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login