NJ Surgeon's License Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Charges

Law360, Trenton (August 21, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A pediatric surgeon in Monmouth County, New Jersey, has agreed to stop practicing medicine pending the outcome of a criminal case accusing him of illegal sexual contact with a teenage patient in his care, authorities said on Monday.



Saad Saad, 72, of Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates in Eatontown, is charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree criminal sexual contact for allegedly improperly touching a 17-year-old female patient during an office visit, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and Division of Consumer...

