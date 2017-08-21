NJ Surgeon's License Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Charges

By Jeannie O'Sullivan

Law360, Trenton (August 21, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A pediatric surgeon in Monmouth County, New Jersey, has agreed to stop practicing medicine pending the outcome of a criminal case accusing him of illegal sexual contact with a teenage patient in his care, authorities said on Monday.

Saad Saad, 72, of Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates in Eatontown, is charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree criminal sexual contact for allegedly improperly touching a 17-year-old female patient during an office visit, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and Division of Consumer...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular