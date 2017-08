RMBS Investors Lose Fight For Wells Fargo Sampling

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Investors in residential mortgage-backed securities overseen by Wells Fargo NA on Monday lost their bid to resuscitate their preferred approach to meting out blame, when a New York federal judge dealt a new blow to the "sampling" methodology that plaintiffs have sought to use in RMBS cases.



U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla confirmed a magistrate judge’s decision to reject an effort to assign liability and calculate damages by reviewing a fraction of the thousands of loans that Wells Fargo oversaw and by extrapolating from there....

To view the full article, register now.