Japan Car Parts Co. Seals $61M Deal In Price-Fixing MDL

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday gave final approval to a $61.2 million settlement in massive multidistrict litigation brought by automobile dealerships that accused Japanese car parts maker Denso Corp. of bid-rigging, market allocation and price-fixing.



U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani signed off on the final judgment order approving the settlement agreement dated July 14, 2016, between the dealerships and Denso plus a number of its subsidiaries — including Denso International America Inc. — all of which settled while denying the dealerships’ allegations that the...

