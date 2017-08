Fund Wants Suit Over Yahoo’s Alibaba Investment Revived

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A pension fund on Friday appealed a California federal judge’s second dismissal of a shareholder derivative suit alleging that Yahoo Inc. failed to register as an investment company once its Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. stake outweighed its internet business, contending the court erred in viewing the fund as a private litigant.



The appeal to the Ninth Circuit comes after a California federal judge in February dismissed with prejudice UFCW Local 1500 Pension Fund’s case accusing Yahoo of illegally operating as an investment company in violation of...

To view the full article, register now.