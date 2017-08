Remington, Class Defend Rifle Trigger Settlement At 8th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Remington Arms Co. and a class of gun owners suing the company over allegedly defective rifle trigger mechanisms urged the Eighth Circuit on Monday to uphold a settlement in their case, hitting back against arguments by a pair of objectors that the deal is inadequate and unfair.



In separate briefs, the gun manufacturer and the class asked the appeals court to affirm the final approval of the March settlement, saying two rounds of nonspecific notices through regular mail, email, magazines and social media were enough to...

