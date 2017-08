Texas Appeals Court Says Paxton Prosecutors Were Overpaid

Law360, Dallas (August 21, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A $300 hourly fee agreement for special prosecutors overseeing the felony securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is unlawful, a state appellate court held Monday, in a ruling directing the trial court to vacate an interim order to pay about $200,000 in fees.



Though Collin County is one of many Texas counties that set fee schedules for appointed attorneys with a provision allowing for deviations from that schedule in the event of unusual circumstances, that deviation violates a provision of the Texas Fair...

